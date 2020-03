ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Total Transportation cab company is working hard to provide service to the public throughout Elmira. As much of the world is in a business blackout, public transportation is one of the operations that is deemed essential. As companies like Total Transportation continue to work through this pandemic, the company is advocating the necessary steps to keep both their employees and customers safe during this crisis.

Peter Kadar, the Vice President of Total Transportation, says although they have to keep working, the business has declined due to the coronavirus.