Working to find a solution to bullying in Elmira Schools: parents and administrators hold meetings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Parents remain frustrated about the uptick in aggressive behavior in the Elmira School District. As 18 News first reported on Wednesday, several families are gathering to try and find a solution to the problem, which they plan to present at the Elmira School Board Meeting Wednesday, November 17.

Christine Ledger, the event organizer, says her Facebook post was originally about incidents at Ernie Davis Academy, but she encourages all parents to attend.

“My son is out of the Elmira School District, but there are a lot of other children being bullied and I am going to keep pursuing this,” Ledger said Friday.

In a letter given to 18 News, Ernie Davis Academy administrators will hold several roundtable discussions with parents to discuss the ongoing uptick in bullying. The Elmira School District told 18 News these roundtable discussions had been planned for weeks and the dates were finalized Wednesday morning. They say they are on the same page as parents and want to work toward the same goal.

“I think there’s a lot more to address. We will see November 17 Is their Board of Education meeting. We plan to be there. We plan to talk to them. We’ll see if they’re willing, we’re willing, we’re more than willing to sit down with them. We invite them to come to our meeting on November 16,” Ledger continued.

Ledger encourages parents, school staff, administrators, and district personnel to attend her gathering Tuesday, November 16 at Living Word Church.