ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – World Elder Abuse Awareness day was commemorated in Elmira June 15.

Community leaders came out this morning at the Chemung County Human Resources Building to commemorate the event. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom and Director Of The Chemung County Department Of Aging Beth Stranges were two of the speakers. Elder abuse can include physical, emotional and sexual abuse, financial exploitation and neglect. Signs of elder abuse can include: the individual seeming depressed and withdrawn, unexplained bruises, scars and burns and the individual appearing malnourished.

“This is a global problem and one that exists in Chemung County.” said David Sheen, Senior Advisor for Chemung County Administration.

Beth Stranges spoke at length during the conference. “Elder abuse is often hidden and unreported. statewide, for every reported case of elder abuse, there are 23 cases that go unreported.”

Sheriff Bill Schrom noted: “You know, awareness is everything. We have to rely on the community. We have to rely on people that are entrusted to look after their elderly family members and neighbors to do the right thing and report something suspicious.”

Stranges also shared “Our agencies are really here for the community and we are really here to make sure that people are aware of ‘What is abuse? What is neglect?’ and just to bring to light we need to make a stand and we need to make sure people are aware of it because we need to stop this from continuing.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing elder abuse, contact the Chemung County Department of Aging & Long Term Care, the Chemung County Department of Social Services or the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Department of Aging & Long Term Care: (607) 737-5520

Social Services: (607) 737-5487

Sheriff’s Office: (607) 737-2987 ext. 104