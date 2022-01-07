World War 2 Veteran awarded Quilt of Valor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) On Friday, local World War 2 Veteran Victor Campbell was honored with the Quilt of Valor for his service and sacrifice in the second World War. The ceremony, held at the GST BOCES Campus, was to honor Mr. Campbell for showing strong commitment to our country. Before the presentation, the 96 year old shared with 18 news how he was feeling ahead of his special moment.

“It’s coming toward me. And what I mean by that is, it’s a little emotional. It is something that I never expected. and for an elderly person, it is quite an honor,” said Campbell.

Quilts of Valor started almost twenty years ago to ease the pain of veterans that have returned from service. It quickly grew to be a national organization and the quilts are given to veterans to remind them that they are home and safe.