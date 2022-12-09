ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies are just over a week away, and volunteers in Elmira will be laying over 5,000 wreaths in Woodlawn National Cemetery.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. on December 17 at Woodlawn and is open to the public. WAA said the ceremony this year will be fully open for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, WAA has 5,500 wreaths to lay at Woodlawn, and the organization is looking for volunteers.

The event will continue until all the wreaths are laid.