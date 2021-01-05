Wreaths Across America clean-up at Woodlawn National Cemetery on Jan. 16

(WETM) – Volunteers are needed to help pick-up wreaths at Woodlawn National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America’s annual event.
The pickup will be on Jan. 16 starting at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and participants must pre-register for half-hour time slots.
Those who attend must be screened for COVID-19 at the Hand in Hand Church on Warnick Street 15 minutes before their scheduled time slot.
To sign up, call Sue Mower at 607-738-5283 to get your name on the list.
On behalf of the local Wreaths across America Organization We would like to say “Thanks Very Much for your Dedication and Support” to all of those that look forward to participating in this event, but that will not be able to due to restrictions.