Wreaths Across America clean-up at Woodlawn National Cemetery on Jan. 16

(WETM) – Volunteers are needed to help pick-up wreaths at Woodlawn National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America’s annual event.

The pickup will be on Jan. 16 starting at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and participants must pre-register for half-hour time slots.

Those who attend must be screened for COVID-19 at the Hand in Hand Church on Warnick Street 15 minutes before their scheduled time slot.

To sign up, call Sue Mower at 607-738-5283 to get your name on the list.