BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Along with the City of Elmira, the Town of Bath is preparing to lay thousands of wreaths at Bath National Cemetery next week, with the delivery arriving several days earlier.

The Ruth Walters Memorial Escort of the Wreaths Across America wreath delivery will travel through the Village of Bath between 10-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 12. WAA said the truck will come from Columbia, Maine, along with firetrucks, ambulances and other community agencies.

The escort will drive into Bath on SR 415 before turning right onto Liberty St., west onto Washington St, and finally at Bath National Cemetery. This year’s theme for the ceremony is “Find a Way to Serve”, with the mission Remember the Ffllen, Honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.

Wreaths Across America day is Saturday, December 17, starting at noon. In 2021, more than 6,800 wreaths were laid at Bath National Cemetery. More information is available on WAA’s website or the Bath ceremony’s Facebook page.