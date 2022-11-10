BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The holidays are fast-approaching, and Wreaths Across America Day will return to local cemeteries to honor fallen service members.

The Bath VA Medical Center is looking for wreath sponsors and volunteers for the event that will be held at the Bath National Cemetery on December 17, 2022.

WAA said wreath sponsorship will be open until November 28. Wreaths are $15 each and tax deductible.

This year’s Wreath’s Across America Day is “Find a Way to Serve”, with the mission to “REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who Serve, and TEACH our children the value of Freedom”, WAA said.

Laying the wreaths will start at noon on Dec. 17, and the public is invited. Sponsorships can be made here, and more information on the event is available on Facebook.