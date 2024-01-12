ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Every year, Wreaths Across America visits cemeteries nationwide to pay respect to fallen soldiers by placing holiday wreaths on their gravestones. When the holidays end, the wreaths need to be collected with the help of volunteers.

This weekend, Saturday, Jan. 13, people will have a chance to honor veterans and help collect the wreaths placed at veterans’ graves in our area at Woodlawn National Cemetery and Bath National Cemetery.

Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira holds a wreath pick-up open for the public on Saturday at 9 a.m. The cemetery has around 7,000 wreaths to collect. Volunteers are needed and no advanced sign-ups are required to join, with the event being rain or shine.

Happening in Bath on Saturday, a clean-up of wreaths at Bath National Cemetery will start at 10 a.m., with more than 4,500 wreaths needing to be collected.

The same criteria are asked in Bath as they are in Elmira, no sign-ups are needed and the event is rain or shine.

Officials from Wreaths Across America ask that you dress for the weather and suggest bringing a rake or broom handle to carry several wreaths at a time.