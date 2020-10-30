Wreaths for America looking for donations for Bath National Cemetery

BATH. N.Y. (WETM) – The popular annual event at the Bath National Cemetery recognizing those who served their nation in the armed services is set for mid-December, with a sponsor deadline of Nov. 30.

“Wreaths Across America” will have a different look this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Americorps Seniors of Steuben County/RSVP Coordinator Christine Towner.

Towner said the official celebration which provides volunteers an opportunity to place wreaths on the gravesites of veterans at the national cemeteries will be spread out over three days with all COVID-19 protocols observed.

To date, more than 1,021 wreaths have been donated for the ceremonies in Bath, she said.

“There will be opportunities for the public to lay wreaths and show their respect for our fallen heroes,” Towner said. “Wreath-laying will take on a whole new look during these trying times.”

Wreaths will be laid out:

• 2:30-4 pm, Dec. 17

• 2:30-4 pm, Dec. 18

• Noon until done, Dec. 19

A portion of the proceeds for every wreath sponsored through the RSVP Advisory Council will support AmeriCorps Seniors serving in Steuben County.

To sponsor a wreath, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NY0296P