Wysox man sentenced for sexually assaulting child relative

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a child relative of his.

Nicholas Vanderpool, 31, from Wysox, was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison plus three years of probation supervision for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, a first-degree felony. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to the criminal complaint from his arrest, from 2019 through August 2020, Vanderpool sexually assaulted a 14-year-old relative numerous times and threatened her not to tell anyone. According to the victim, Vanderpool both touched her genitals and forced her to have sex.

Vanderpool was previously sentenced in November 2020 for sexually assaulting a child. In regards to that sentencing, he “digitally penetrated a fourteen-year-old female’s genitals under threat of withholding activities or items from the victim if she did not comply.” This happened between December 2018 and April 2019. He also had nude images of the child, knowing she was underage.

He was sentenced to 5.5 to 14 years in prison and three years probation.

Vanderpool was also adjudicated delinquent for similar activity with a five-year-old when he himself was 15. Because of his age at the time, he had only received a sentence of probation and underwent sexual offender counseling.