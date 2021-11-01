Yates County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man; possibly in Watkins Glen area

(WETM) – The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Daniel Hall, who was reported missing on Oct. 27 and could be in the Watkins Glen area.

Hall is a 33-year-old white male standing 6’3 and 250 lbs wearing a black/dark colored raincoat, work boots, and a neck brace.

Hall was reported missing after learning his mother’s home in Dundee on Oct. 27 around 6 p.m. and walking towards Watkins Glen.





The Sheriff’s Office says Hall was not believed to be suicidal but he recently suffered head and neck injuries in an accident.

Anyone who sees Hall should contact the Sheriff’s Office or 911.