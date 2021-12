DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested following a structure fire that took place on Dec. 22. in the town of Dundee.

Jenna Thompson, 32, of Dundee, is being accused of setting multiple fires inside of a home on 5790 State Route 14A. Police say she’s believed to have started the fires with the intention of damaging the home.

Thompson was arrested on Dec. 24 and has been subsequently arraigned in Centralized arraignment where she was remanded to the Yates County Jail in lieu of Bail.