YOSFL and Junior String Ensemble to hold in-person auditions for 2021-22 season

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Youth Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes and the Junior String Ensemble will hold in-person auditions for new students.

Returning students can audition via a video submission due by September 2 at noon. The in-person auditions for new students will be held in-person with conductors starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 11. at the First United Methodist Church in Horseheads.

Students are encouraged to attend an improvisation workshop with Dr. David Rudge. the SUNY Fredonia Orchestras and Opera Director.

Augusto Diemecke, concertmaster of the OSFL, will direct the Youth Orchestra, while OSFL assistant concertmaster, Debra Devine, will direct the JSE.

The application fee is $15, with no additional fee to attend the improv workshop. Visit the OSFL website to download the application form.