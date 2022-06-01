CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening this Sunday, June 5th at the Corning Museum of Glass is the “Young People’s Concert & Hot Glass Show”.

The concert was designed with families and children in mind. The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes will perform the show at 3:30 PM at the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium. Kid-friendly musical pieces will be played such as “Carnival of the Animals will be narrated by OSFL Harpist Rosanna Moore.” A few other pieces also include “Rimsky-Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee and Gershwin’s, Walking the Dog.”

It will be a short program with open floor seating in the auditorium. The concert and the Hot Glass show will be streamed in the auditorium and the amphitheater; all ages are welcome to this family friendly event.

Admission to the concert and hot glass show is free with the purchase of a museum ticket for the day. For tickets go to CMoG.org. For more information you can go here or call 607-936-2873.