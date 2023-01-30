HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – The 25th Annual Youth Fishing Derby is returning to Hector, the US Forest Service announced, inviting kid anglers to return to the Finger Lakes National Forest after the event was postponed last year.

The USFS announced the Youth Fishing Derby will return on May 6, 2023 from 8:00-10:30 a.m. at the Finger Lakes National Forest. The event will be at the Potomac Pond on Potomac Rd. in Hector.

This is the 25th year of the event, the USFS said. In 2022, the event was postponed because beavers had plugged the outlet pipe of the pond, causing flooding.

Anglers from ages two to 12 are invited, and preregistration is required. The event will be limited to the first 100 kids who register; registration ends on May 1, 2023. Anyone looking to register can do so by calling the Hector Ranger District Office at 607-546-4470.

The USFS is also looking for helpers at the event, “in any capacity”. Anyone interested in helping the young anglers can call Greg Flood at 607-546-4470 ext. 3312.