ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event.

Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at 742W. First St. in Elmira.

The dinners are take-out or delivery only and can be ordered by calling 607-742-2970.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the festival continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Zonta House as vendors, bake sales, and basket raffles will be available.

A take-out lunch of hot dogs and chili will be offered at $7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to all the festivities, the gift shop behind the Zonta House will be open for business all day, and the proceeds will benefit the Zonta House.