Local non-profit organization “Be You” is holding a Diaper Drive for mothers in need

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local non-profit organization is looking to help mothers and children in need.

“Be You” is a newly founded organization that was created to empower and inspire women of all demographics.

The organization services women coming out of traumas, such as human trafficking and domestic violence.

The “Be You” organization also provides immediate necessities for women and children seeking assistance.

“Be You” is holding a diaper drive to help mothers and children in the area looking for aid.

The Baby Diaper Drive is accepting all donations now until September 30.

Founder and President of “Be You” Jackie Council said she founded the organization to help the community get in a better place.

This program was started when I saw a need in the community, there were barriers I seen that weren’t being addressed. I was in a good position to be able to address those barriers, so I decided to start this organization to be able to see the barriers and come up with creative ways to address them. Jackie Council, Founder and President of Be You

Four Donation Drop off locations:

Equal Opportunity Program ( 650 Baldwin St, Elmira, N.Y.)

Empower Federal Credit Union ( 351 N Main St, Elmira, N.Y.)

Chemung Supply Corporation ( 2420 Corning Rd, Elmira, N.Y.)