Local Non-Profit Organization awarded $10,000 from Alternatives Federal Credit Union

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Alternatives Federal Credit Union awarded three non-profits with a $10,000 grant.

The credit union surprised three organizations in Chemung County, John W. Jones Museum, Wings of Eagles Discovery Center, and Program of P.E.A.C.E. with an in-person check.

“You know I’ve heard about loan monies being available. We have never been picked as one of the lucky organizations to receive grant funding. I was hopeful and optimistic but, I wasn’t sure,” said Talima Aaron, President, John W. Jones Museum

Non-Profits survive off of grants and loans. For Wings of Eagles, this grant money from Alternatives credit union came just in time.

“COVID-19 hit us pretty hard. This grant is an awesome gift. It will help out the community so much. This grant will help to keep us going,” said Tracy Sink, President, and CEO, Wings Of Eagles Discovery Center

Program of Peace are planning to apply their portion of the grant money they’ve received toward a neighborhood clubhouse for the kids in their community.

We want to open up the clubhouse for ordinary kids. Children go to school throughout the day and, that keeps them occupied. When they come home from school, we want them to have various things to do here in our community.” said Troy Council, Co-Founder, Program of P.E.A.C.E

As an Elmira native, Alternatives Credit Union’s Jerome Emanuel took the liberty of finding non-profits and small businesses in the area that could benefit from the grant funding.

While the three non-profit organizations were awarded ten thousand dollars in grant money, the nine small businesses will receive $7,800 as a grant stipend.