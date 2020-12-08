Local NYS Trooper who responded to 9/11 dies following illness

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State Trooper who was last stationed in Erie County has died as the result of an illness that stemmed from her response to the September 11 terror attacks.

Jennifer Czarneki passed away this past Saturday following her recent retirement from a 20-year career with New York State Police.

After the terrorist attacks occurred, Trooper Czarnecki was assigned to help with the search and recovery efforts in New York City.

During her career, Czarnecki was assigned to Troopers A and D, serving in the former since 2003. Czarnecki was last stationed at the Boston barracks.

Czarnecki is survived by her husband, mother and brother.