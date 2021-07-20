Local organization curates their first book as a staff highlighting the Hidden Lives of Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new book highlighting the Southern Tier is now on the shelves. Chemung County Historical Society is sharing the history of the ordinary, who’ve become extraordinary in their new book titled “Hidden Lives of Chemung County.”

The Chemung County Historical Society staff of 5 came together to produce their first book curated by an organization to shine the light on notable families in the Chemung County community.

“Basically what we did was through years of previous research picked some folks that we thought were interesting that had interesting stories to tell and, that’s how we chose who to put into the book,” said Erin Doane, Curator at Chemung County Historical Society

Chemung County Historical Society Curator Erin Doane

The Hidden Lives of Chemung County book consists of 32 local stories told in this book that will also be featured in this year’s Annual Woodlawn Cemetery Ghost Walk event.

You can purchase a copy of the book at the Chemung County Historical Society’s gift shop Monday through Saturday 10 am -5 pm or you can visit their online store.