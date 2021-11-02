Local organizations celebrate National Native American Heritage Month in the Southern Tier

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – November is National American Heritage Month. Throughout the month, local organizations are paying tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans including, the Steuben County Historical Society.

The indigenous people that lived in the Southern Tier brought several amounts of diversity to the area.

“They represented a number of different groups, ethnic backgrounds, and languages. There was a lot of variation here,” said Kirk House, Director, Steuben County Historical Society

Native Americans had their own cities made up of the indigenous lifestyle.

“There were a number of Indian towns here. There’s a tendency to call any settlement of Native Americans a village. That was a very dismissive term to the places up at the north end of the lakes. They were cities,” said House

Native American residents in this region were trailblazers for some of the roads that are still visible today.

“Most of our highways laid out along the same routes that they used were created from their footpaths along the Canisteo beside the concoction,” said House

Indigenous families paved the way for a lot of today’s landmarks, agriculture, and roadways in the Southern Tier.