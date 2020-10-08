Local organizations partner together for annual “Stand down” event

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A partnership of local organizations in the area along with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier are continuing their annual Stand down event as a way of saying thank you to local veterans that have served our country.

This year’s event, located at the American legion Post in Horseheads, allowed the Bath VA medical center Homeless Veterans program staff to host a drive-thru distribution for veterans in the area.

This year VA staff was able to distribute surplus military items including,— backpacks, botts, clothing, sleeping bags, and more.

Vets in attendance also drove away with community-based information from places such as suicide prevention/crisis line and the American Red Cross help and hope to enroll in the VA after the event.

It’s a way for us to give back, also its a way for veterans to still feel connected to the community and maybe even become more enrolled in the VA. Amber Watson, Outreach point of contact social worker for Bath VA Homeless Program

The event ran until 1 pm on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads.