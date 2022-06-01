ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – During the academic year, some parents heavily rely on the schools for their children to receive multiple meals and snacks.

However, as the summer season arrives, a cloud comes over communities trying to ensure their children have the nutrition they need. The Elmira economic opportunity program takes pride in providing those meals, especially over the summer months.

“We’re always looking for other sites that want to open for summer meals. We’re really up against the time clock. We’ve gotten the applications kind of late. We’re also doing our concept meals here up,” Anita Lewis, CFO, Elmira Economic Opportunity Program. “We do breakfast from 8 to 10 in the morning. Then we provide dinner from 6 pm to 8 pm. These programs are important for kids to keep good nutrition hydrated,” Anita Lewis, CFO, Elmira Economic Opportunity Program.

For Elmira EOP, Today marked the day for submitting applications to the state for funding to feed families who need it. They are currently working on creating more locations for this initiative throughout the summer months.