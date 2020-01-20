Local outreach for earthquake victims

(WIVB /WETM-TV)–One of Buffalo’s Hispanic leaders is in Puerto Rico right, doing a boots-on-the-ground assessment. He wants to let Western New Yorkers know what the island territory needs, following devastating earthquakes and ongoing tremors.



Casimiro Rodriguez, a member of the Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Fund Committee, is in the City of Guanica. He’s on a fact-finding mission to assess what’s happening in the southwest area of the island.



Rodriguez says about a fifth of the homes are destroyed, and so is the city’s high school. He says there’s a lot of fear and uncertainty.

“Forty-five thousand Hispanics are in the City of Buffalo. Eighty-five percent are Puerto Rican, so this is very personal.”



Rodriguez says some people have sought refuge at national guard campgrounds, and he knows of about a dozen families who have come to Buffalo. He’s encouraging Western New Yorkers to donate to the Puerto Rico Earthquake Relief Fund Committee, which can be done at Buffalo’s Belle Center or at any M & T Bank.