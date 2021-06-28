Local photographer’s creative portraits collection goes on display in the Southern Tier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Local photographer Lindsey Alicia Hayes has a creative portrait series on display at 171 Cedar Arts Center.

The focus for the “With Honor” art gallery is to shine the light on various talents while bringing out the best in everyone that she collaborates with.

“Some, some are models from the area. Me and local designer local hair and makeup artists, kind of collaborate to pick which model would work best for the look we’re trying to create. Others are friends or family members,” said Lindsey Alicia Hayes, Local Photographer

Hayes is using her series to promote authenticity, courage, and confidence “With Honor.”

The creative portraits collection is now on display at 171 cedar arts center until July 23rd. You can also purchase photos from the art gallery at Lindsey Alicia Hayes’s website.