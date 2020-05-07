Local property owners react to the extension of New York State’s moratorium on evictions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – During this pandemic, many people are out of work and barely able to pay bills. Today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the moratorium of evictions for renters until August 20th.

Local property owners here in the Twin Tiers like Shaun Marks President and Broker-In-Charge of Sterling Property Management, see this as a “temporary bandaid,” that this will only lead to backed up fees that both renters and landlords will have to pay when this is all over.

In Upstate many of these properties are one-off properties, where the owner only owns one or two properties. So for that guy, this could really be a problem. Shaun Marks President and Broker-In-Charge of Sterling Property Management

The Governor is allowing renters to use their security deposits as rental payments, in hopes to lessen the amount of backed up rent that will need to be paid.

This is putting fear in some property owners like Deb Hal, Finger Lakes Landlords Association administrator, who feels some will take advantage of this and not pay rent simply because they will not be evicted.