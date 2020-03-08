Local residents support #NIKKISTRONG fundraiser

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Many locals of the community gathered at Paramount Lanes in Elmira Heights in support of Nikki Martin and her family.

Proceeds from the bowling fundraiser, a bake sale and raffles will support the Martin family as she continues to recover from being in a medically induced coma.

During February 2019, Martin Family members tell 18 News, Nikki had a minor cold. It eventually became worse and was taken to a local hospital, then diagnosed with double pneumonia and the flu.

Onyx Dense a close friend of Martin says,

“Go to the doctors, no matter how strong you think you are, get checked when you’re sick.”

Today she is with her family and friends while remaining to recovery to better her health.