Local restaurant owner keeps positive energy amid the coronavirus shake-up

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – The coronavirus has impacted life as we know it, schools, travel, and businesses are all still feeling the effects of the virus.

The pandemic has hurt businesses all over the country, but local restaurants are among the hardest hit.

18News first bought you Charlie Hunter, owner of Rye Horigan back in March at the top of the pandemic, when restaurants were forced to close, per the Governor’s Order, That abrupt change left owners like Hunter bracing for a huge impact.

Today 18News spoke to Hunter on updates to his restaurant and the changes made to keep business alive. The owner feels the future is changing for the better of his restaurant.

Still following CDC guidelines, Hunter has added outdoor seating while still providing indoor dining at half capacity.

During this journey of the pandemic and playing it the reopening process by ear, Hunter has kept positive energy for the community, his employees, and has a message for other local businesses during this hard time for many owners.

“Keep it positive, keep looking for the opportunity that’s there, it’s always there.”