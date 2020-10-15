Local ridesharing company offers discount rides to the polls this election

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Those in worry of getting to the polls this year may have found their answer.

Eddie VanStine, owner-operator of Finger Lakes rides, announced today the company is offering discounted rides for people to cast your vote.

Anyone in the greater Hornell area and other surrounding areas, who need a ride to cast their vote, Finger Lakes rides will be there for $3 in the city of Hornell and $5 in the outskirts of Hornell.

Every vote counts, and this year when voters go to the polls, they’re not going to have the trouble of wondering how they’re going to get to cast their vote or get home.

