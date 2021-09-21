Local School districts create action plans to expand their transportation department

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning-Painted Post Area school district is rolling out their plan to fill their school bus driver void.

Transportation serves as a huge help to parents in the community. With Governor Hochul’s new plan in place, local school districts are following up their hiring strategy for school bus drivers to ensure that kids don’t miss any days of school.

Corning Painted-Post Area School District has outlined a way to attract applicants and start the hiring process. Their main focus is safety is amongst they search for new bus drivers.

“They’re all great ideas. The one thing that we have to keep in mind is that at the end of the day we can jeopardize any safety because we are transporting our most precious cargo,” said Larry Eccleston, Transportation Director, Corning-Painted-Post Area School District

The Corning Painted-Post Area School District has several bus driver openings are available to fill as they continue their hiring process.

“Going Forward Corning-Painted Post Area School District’s plan of action is to tap into any resources nearby to help with the bus driver shortage while focusing on their current bus routes,” said Eccleston

To apply for the school bus driver position, you must have a CDL driver’s license. Governor Hochul has orchestrated arranged a plan for people who would like to obtain a CDL.

New CDL driver testing sites are set to open for people who wish to apply for the school bus driver job. Usually, there is a two-week waiting period between permit tests and road tests that will now be waived.

New York State is also encouraging schools to develop long-term solutions such as expanding benefits for drivers. Schools now have permission to use federal money to fund these benefits.

“So in the Corning Painted-Post Area school district, they can visit our website. And that would be for district bus drivers, but we also have contractors in our school district, so they can visit those contractors, whether it be on Facebook, or indeed any other resources where those contractors use to recruit and hire school bus drivers,” said Eccleston