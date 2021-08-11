Local senior athletes take the Golf course in the heat for their 30th anniversary

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Today was an extremely hot day for the Chemung county senior games 30-year celebration at the SoaringEagles Golf Course.

Seniors in the area came together to partake in the games, but organizers had to take caution with today’s heat advisory. Food and beverages were provided to senior athletes to keep them hydrated as they compete in the heat.

The senior athletes were given a choice of playing a nine-hole game or an eighteen-hole golf game for the local Olympics event.

“Just a lot of fun, it’s an opportunity to come out and play golf with my buddies, and like I said we got a good day. The weather held off and, I’d recommend anybody that’s a senior to come out and do it. It’s fun.” said Frank Savino, Senior Athlete

The senior athletes came together to enjoy food and air condition as they finished the last hole of their golf event.

The Chemung county senior games continue with senior’s field day, Friday, August 20th. Check Chemung County Department of Aging and long term care’s website for Senior Olympics events.