HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After thirty-one years of serving the community, Sweet-n-Saucy has decided to close the kitchen doors for good.

Debbie Donovan started this journey with her daughter Sarah Lyon. “This was her dream; I was by her side at merely fifteen”, said Lyon.

Sweet-n-Saucy was located in the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center and served at several locations around the southern tier throughout the years. They are known for making homemade fish fry, soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Sweet-n-Saucy was also known for catering and making American and Italian food. They announced their closing on November 10th, 2022.

Today was their last day serving as a whole. “To you, our customers, and our friends, we couldn’t have done this without you. We will keep you in our hearts always and know you have blessed us in so many ways. Thank you will never be enough.”