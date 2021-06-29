Local summer camps are giving out scholarships

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wings of Eagles Summer of Innovation camp has 13 scholarships available by the Elmira city school district in grades 2nd through 9th.

“We have a sponsor Frank is one of our sponsors who helps us to give scholarships to students in need. And we do have some of those scholarships available it is needs-based, so it’s kind of a case by case situation,” said Nicole Burt, Director of Education for Wings of Eagles Discovery Center

The charter schools in the area are not included in the Elmira school district.

“I do know that Finn Academy was not included in the Elmira city school district because it’s a charter school,” said Burt

This year the camp offers a brand new course titled “Fast and Furious Engines” to give students basic knowledge on how engines operate. The program will offer take-home skits to kids that opt-out of in-person programming.

There are still more spots for children to enroll. Log on to the Summer of Innovations website.