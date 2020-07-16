Local Summer Cohesion​ ​set for future summer programs

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Summer Cohesion is continuing to serve the community in the best way possible as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Here are some of the many ways they will be continuing on with their programs according to event organizers:

At Home with Summer Cohesion​ ​Virtual program accessible on any device for ages 4-12 Chemung County residents Completely free “Home base” for content (interactive/hands-on activities) that children can go outside & safely around the community to do to stay active and engaged Registrants who meet the age & location requirements get automatically entered into our “Shoot for the Stars” contest Kids who complete and log contest activities are put in the running to earn weekly prizes and generous end of program prizes Website includes celebrity read-alouds, experiments, arts & crafts, virtual field trips, exercises, healthy snacks, literacy activities, computer/indoor/outdoor games and more Native content created in-house and from community partnerships Visit SummerCohesion.com to register and for more information

Wisner Market involvement ​​Tent will be set up on July 23rd and August 6th for craft bag distribution Registrants will receive 2 weeks of craft materials that align with weekly craft videos and other small, bonus goodies Families can also register in-person to receive a craft bag​



Sentiments from Bob Harris, executive director of the Chemung County Youth Bureau: “Out of such a dark time came a beautiful new program that has brought the community together and offered a positive experience for children each summer since 1972. Now, in the middle of a pandemic disaster, the community is coming together once again to offer positive experiences for local children. The resilience of Chemung County is evident through both Summer Cohesion and now At Home with Summer Cohesion.​”