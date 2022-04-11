The Chemung County Executive Office wrapped up donations last week for Ukraine. The office’s Director of Civil Defense, Vincent Azzarelli, said that they continued to receive supplies after the cut-off date and are happy with the response.

“I thought the turnout was great,” said Azzarelli. “The departments responded well, we’ve had several churches, several companies: Emhart Glass sticks out, Elcor gave us some tremendous medical equipment and other things that we’re able to ship, so it really worked out well,” he added. “And even a couple of schools took up collections & gave it to us,” he concluded.

Azzarelli said that with the overwhelming outpour of support from the community, the Executive Office may plan another donation drive in the future.