Local tavern gets a warning from the Liquor Control Enforcement for customers not wearing face coverings

POTTER COUNTY, PA (WETM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is cracking down on restaurants and bars, not following CDC guidelines for public safety.

The Pine Creek Inn Restaurant, in Galeton Pennsylvania, has been given a warning for customers not wearing face coverings on the premises.

According to First News Now, the restaurant has been given a warning from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau Liquor Control Enforcement.

In the past week, Liquor Control Enforcement has made more than 1,800 visits to licensed liquored establishments.

Just this past week, 42 warnings were issued by the Liquor Control Enforcement Officers.

Each visit is to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements.