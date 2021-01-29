Local woman gives back to nursing home community through floral arraignments

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A local woman is using flower arrangements to spread love and cheer to the nursing care facility communities.

Florist and owner of DeLuxe Floral Design, Jessica Powell, started the “Let Kindness Bloom” campaign.

The campaign is sponsored anonymously through donations from the community, friends, and loved ones and delivered to residents in nursing care facilities.

“It makes me feel great that I can do this for the elderly it’s to put a smile on those people’s faces that haven’t [saw] anyone or their family in such a long time,” said Powell.

The campaign aims to bring sparkle to nursing home residents who have had visitations from family and friends taken away.

“Let Kindness Bloom” arraignments by: DeLuxe Floral Design

With the love and help of community members, 311 floral arraignments and “kindness letters” have been delivered to several local nursing care facilities residents through the campaign.

Powell is no stranger to giving back. During the holidays, she donates by giving dinners and sponsoring families in need.

This Valentine’s Day, DeLuxe Floral Design is continuing to give back to the community. The company will be donating $5 for every bouquet sold to women shelters in the area.

Floral wedding design by: DeLuxe Floral Design

The “Let Kindness Bloom” campaign is still taking donations. Arrangements can be ordered from the DeLuxe Floral Design social FaceBook page.