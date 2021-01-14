$12 Billion loss for Delta for 2020 seen at Elmira Corning Regional Airport

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Even big corporations aren’t immune to the pandemic, as AP News reports a $12 billion loss for Delta Air Lines for 2020.

The Elmira Corning Regional Airport Director of Aviation, Tom Freeman, said they’re seeing a decrease in Delta flights at the airport.

“We’ve seen about a 70% decrease in year over year with Delta,” said Freeman. “So it’s certainly has affected travelers. They’ve gone from five flights a day to one to two depending on the day of the week.”

He says the airport has been slow, but financially alright this past year.

Freeman says once the travel ban is lifted, he thinks air travel will go back to normal particularly in the leisure market.

He also assures that Delta will continue to be an airline option at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

