17th annual Trike Race held at Community Bank

Community Bank is also seeing closures. Four branches will be closing, according to our media partner the Evening Tribune.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The 17th annual trike race taking place this morning at the Community Bank in Elmira.

Teams from four area banks and credit unions hopping on tricycles at 7:45 this morning to find out who has the fastest feet in the financial sector. The event is a relay race with teams of six adults riding 12-inch, child-size tricycles as fast as they can to win the coveted trike trophy.

But all this fun is for a good cause. Participants paid an entrance fee to raise money to benefit United Way of the Southern Tier. Stephen Hughes, United Way of the Southern Tier CEO and President says, “we have come together for five minutes of fantastic fun…and the contributions for participating today is all a part of the 2021 United Way. Our campaign helps people, children, seniors and our most vulnerable populations in Steuben and Chemung County.”

First Heritage Federal Credit Union attempted to defend its 2019 title, but ultimately Corning Credit Union took the top spot.

Chemung Canal Trust Company and Community Bank N.A. were the other two teams. No race was held in 20-20, due to the pandemic