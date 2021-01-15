25 years of memories: The Green Derby goes up for sale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – As many restaurant owners found out Thursday, they have the green light for customers to enjoy in-room dining. The owner of the Green Derby in Elmira is looking to sell his building and pass the torch.

The owner tells 18 News having a restaurant was always his passion, and he has lived out his dream and is ready to sell his establishment.

Sean Roberts has owned the Green Derby for 25 years, making it a staple in the Elmira Community.

The building has been for sale for the last 100 days, in search for the perfect owner.

With the restaurant industry being fast-paced, Roberts feels it would be the perfect establishment for the younger generation to enjoy.

As Governor Andrew Cuomo approved Chemung County to move into the yellow zone allowing indoor dining, Roberts said he is excited to see his customer’s faces once again and has already installed UV air filtration in the building for safety.

Until Roberts signs the dotted line, the Green Derby will still be open for businesses Monday- Friday 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM, Saturday 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM, and Sunday 4:00 PM – 8:30 PM.