6th anniversary of S. Donald Stookey

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Have you ever heard of S. Donald Stookey? Today marks the 6th anniversary of his passing in 2014 at the age of 99.

Mr. Stookey was a scientist who worked for what is now Corning Inc. Stookey holds more than 60 patents over his long career. Stookey worked on everything from eyeglasses to ballistic missiles.

The one item that Stookey invented will probably be on your dinner table. Stookey is credited with inventing CorningWare. This allows dishes to be used in the fridge and oven.

In 1986, he was presented with the National Medal of Technology by President Ronald Reagan for his invention of glass-ceramics, photosensitive glass, and photochromic glass. He retired in 1987 as Director of Fundamental Chemical Research, leaving behind a tangible legacy in the Stookey Award, bestowed annually on a Corning scientist for outstanding exploratory research accomplishments.