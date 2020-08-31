7-year-old killed in car crash, family from Elmira Heights area

SPARKS, MD (WETM) –Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning crash on I-83 in Baltimore County that claimed the life of a child.

The child, Brian Smith III, was the son of an Elmira Heights family. The crash happened when the family pulled over on a should to tend to the child and then a car struck the back of the car.

The rest of the passengers of the car were transported to hospitals including a nine-year-old girl and a nine-month-old baby.

Here’s the full report:

(SPARKS, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning crash on I-83 in Baltimore County that claimed the life of a seven-year-old child. The deceased victim is identified as Brian Smith, III, 7, of New York. He was transported to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and later to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. The boy was one of five passengers in a black Dodge Dart. The driver of the Dodge Dart is identified as Brian Smith, Jr., 30, of New York. Police believe he is the father of the deceased. He and his son, Brian were transported to GBMC by a motorist who pulled over to render aid to the family. The front passenger of the Dodge Dart is identified as Tara Smith, 32, of New York. Police believe Tara is the mother of the deceased. She was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash. The two other passengers in the back seat were a nine-month-old infant and a nine-year-old girl. All three were transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins where they are being treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Shortly before 6:15 a.m. today, Maryland State Police from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the report of crash on southbound I-83, north of Belfast Road in Baltimore County. State Police were notified of the crash by 9-1-1 callers. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Dodge Dart pulled over to the right shoulder to tend to a child in the rear seat. As the driver opened the rear passenger side door, a white Toyota Tacoma, traveling southbound on I-83, struck the rear of the Dodge Dart. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma is identified as William Blake, 20, of Reisterstown. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. Blake reported no injuries on the scene. The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation. Police do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor to this crash. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel assisted with a detour around the crash scene. Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore Co. Fire Department also responded to assist the troopers on scene. The investigation is active and ongoing. Maryland State Police

