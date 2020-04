ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There was a power outage on the block between Clemens Center Pkwy. and N. Main St. around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The NYSEG website estimates the outage to last until 4 p.m. It also states that crews are on the scene currently.

Around 1:30 p.m. when 18 News scoured the scene, we found the traffic lights on these intersections not working:

E. Water St. and N. Main St.

E. Water St. and Clemens Center Pkwy.

