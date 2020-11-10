84-year-old Southport man passes away from COVID-19

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM)- The Chemung County Health Department continues to investigate the large number of COVID-19 cases in the county. The county says an 84-year-old man from the Town of Southport passed away from a COVID-19 infection.

The county says they send their condolences to the individual’s family and friends. The county Health Department is reminding everyone of the continued mask use, social distancing, and proper handwashing.

If you have any questions you can call the Chemung County Health Department at (607)-737-2028.

