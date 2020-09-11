9/11 Remembrance ceremonies in the Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – From Elmira College to the Dansville Fire Department, the Southern Tier held remembrance ceremonies to honor the heroes and those that lost their lives on Sept. 9, 2001.

Elmira College hosted its annual Flag Ceremony but it was different this year due to the pandemic. Instead of having students read prayers, just the Director of Campus Engagement, George Kuntz, said a speech in remembrance.

“September 11, 2001 was a day that started just like any other day,” said Kuntz. “The weather was perfect. It was warm. Unlike today. The skies were clear the sun was out, and it was business as usual for the entire country. At 8:46 in the morning, however, our worlds were rocked the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. And from there, it started a domino effect of more attacks, more somber moments in our history, and more pain.”

The Dansville Fire Department also honored 9/11 with a Siren Tribute. The fire department ran a non-emergency siren provided to 18 News by Bryan Buckel-Captain, Captain of the Dansville Fire Department.

“Standby for a non-emergency message,” said the Dansville Dispatcher. “19 years ago one worst days in American history.

Both ceremonies had a moment of silence for those that lost their lives during 9/11.

“Some brave acts of heroism, we’ll always remember the heroes of 9/11, and never forget the sacrifice we’ll now observe a moment of radio silence,” said the Dansville Dispatcher.

“I ask each and every one of you,” said Kuntz. “Take a moment of silence for the 2,977 innocent souls lost on the morning of September 11, 2001.”

Elmira College faculty and students planted flags symbolizing the lives lost during the attack.

“We placed almost 3000 flags out front to honor each member last,” said Kuntz. “The morning of September 11, 2001. You see it didn’t just happen in New York, Washington DC in Pennsylvania. The tragedy came home to Elmira as we lost one of our own.”

The College lost one of their alumni, Darryl McKinney, during the 9/11 terrorist attack.

“I wanted to just to make sure that we took a moment to remember those loss today,” said Kuntz. “And as we continue to move forward. Keep those souls in your minds and in your hearts.”