9th Elmira Jazz Festival goes virtual this year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 2020 marks the ninth year for the Elmira Jazz Festival by the Economic Opportunity Program with one small change – it was virtual from 12 to 4 p.m.

Good food and music usually bring a community together. That’s what Anita Lewis, the Vice President of Community and Donor Relations at the EOP, had in mind when planning the festival 9 years ago. However, amid a pandemic, those festivities had to be virtual on the EOP’S Facebook instead.

“With COVID-19, you can’t gather, so since we can’t see people in person, and we’ve seen all these virtual events so it’s like, ‘Well why not?’,” Expressed Lewis. “You’re not going to get some of that fundraising capital that you put out. With challenges come opportunities.”

The artists were able to prerecord their songs and are already looking forward to next year. Lewis expresses although this is a challenge, she’s taking this opportunity to show people their story. As a non-profit, this sort of event is a way for the organization to raise money to help the community.