A 10,575 square foot materials recovery facility proposed in Schuyler County

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) – In Schuyler county, a prosed project for a 10,575 square foot materials recovery facility is underway.

The facility would accept municipal solid waste, construction and demolition debris and recyclables.

It can accept up to 500 tons of material a day at max capacity. There are debates on how this will affect water sources in the area.

The Vice President of a local waterkeeper affiliate, Seneca Lake Guardian, Yvonne Taylor, said she’s concerned for the quality of local’s drinking water.

“We’re also told that the water table is quite low in that area so in the event that there is contamination, we’re concerned about people’s drinking water wells,” said Taylor.

The owner of the facility, Bob Mente, said there’s no possibility for contamination.

“Absolutely not, I have a well here myself,” said Mente. “My well is 160 feet from the building. There’s no way that the liquid can come out of the building and contaminate any water source whatsoever.”

The permit for this project is still pending approval by the DEC. If approved, the facility would be on 1313 Recycle Ln. on Alpine Junction.

The opportunity for public comment is open until September 24th. The contact person for public comment is Guillermo Saar at (585) 226-2466 or at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in a statement that after reviewing the application there were no results of significant environmental impacts from the proposed project.