A local raffle raises thousands for Veteran suicide prevention

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – AMVET Riders gave the organization 22 Everyday a check for $15,000 to help veterans all over the country to get the support that they need at Arkport Cycle,

Roughly 22-veterans commit suicide every day in the United States, a number that 22 Everyday is trying to prevent, and this money will help with their mission.

“There is really no words for that. These guys and gals here, this is my family. To have them go out as hard as they did to raise money for this program is just a tremendous feeling,” District 1 Director of 22 Everyday, SSG Kevin Mattison (RETIRED).

Supporting veterans is a way that President of the local AMVET Riders chapter, Roy Randall, gives back to his community.

“It makes my heart feel good, and it makes me feel like I’m doing something. I did not serve in the military, so anything that I can do to give back to our veterans,” Randall said. “If I help and keep one man from committing suicide I have accomplished something.”

The money was raised by a raffle with three cash prizes worth $500 each and a 2020 Motorcycle provided by Arkport Cycle.

If you or a loved one is a veteran and need support, call the National Crisis Line (800) 273-8255.