A look at how Elmira locals are feeling about COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the COVID-19 crisis, many locals were found stocking up at Save-A-Lot in Elmira. They had strong opinions on the virus.

Roland A. Coleman, 93, said he’s worried about him and his wife’s health.

“Catching it! That’s a big concern. I hope I don’t get it,” said Coleman.

He wasn’t alone in his worries, Donel Owens also went to Save-A-lot to make sure she would be alright no matter what happens.

“I’m a bit worried, and I think we all should be at this point in time,” said Owens. “Doing some extra grocery shopping just making sure that we have enough supplies to take care of our needs.”

She said her son was planning on flying in to come see her with his child, but couldn’t due to the crisis.

“I have family that lives in other states, my son was just going to be traveling here soon with my grandbaby from Arizona,” said Owens.

Families are feeling the separation here in the Twin Tiers, and not only that, they’re unable to partake in everyday outings that they would usually be able to.

The Elmira Eagles owner, Lamont Alston, said their season won’t go on.

“We were due to have our playoff games,” said Alston. “Unfortunately, a lot of fans in Elmira were waiting for us to play the playoff games here at the family fitness center. But because of the virus, the American Basketball Association canceled our season.”

However, with the increased flux in customers, this Save-A-Lot ran out of many goods.

“Nothing, they’re sold out of pretty much everything,” said Alston.

He said he would try Walmart to buy food and essential items.

However some customers were just doing their everyday shopping, like Colin Miller.

“I’m just getting bread and some soda and bananas just the usual,” said Miller. “To me it’s just a sickness.”

Other customers shouted that they don’t believe in the virus. While some, like Howard Coleman, said that we should come together during the crisis.

“Still try to keep a little harmony in your heart and stick with your family,” said Coleman.